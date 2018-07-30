Image copyright Other Image caption Samantha Eastwood did not turn up for her night shift at the hospital

Police are looking for a missing midwife after she failed to turn up for work.

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day.

A friend of the 28-year-old said her family was going "through hell worrying about her".

The hospital and Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Colleagues at the hospital became concerned at about 19:20 BST after Ms Eastwood did not turn up for her shift.

Liz Rix, chief nurse, said she is a "much loved and valued member" of the hospital team and her colleagues are very concerned.

"Samantha has worked as a midwife at Royal Stoke for six years and not turning up to work on Friday evening was very much out of character," she said.

"She is the most caring, loving friend you could ever meet and would do no harm to anyone."

North Yorkshire Police has also shared the appeal as Ms Eastwood has links to Whitby.