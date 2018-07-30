Image copyright Family handout Image caption Edwin Michael Bradley was found dead at his flat

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead inside his flat.

Edwin Bradley, 65, was found dead at his home in St Thomas Close in Coalpool, Walsall, in the early hours of 6 July.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Bradley died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Darren Barnes, 47, appeared before Walsall Magistrates' Court charged in connection with the death earlier.

He also faces a charge of theft of a hard drive.

Mr Barnes, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police believe Mr Bradley may have been dead for several days before being discovered.