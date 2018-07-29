Image copyright Google Image caption The victim and his dog were approached by three hooded men on Silver Link Road, Tamworth

A dogwalker was sprayed in the face with bleach by robbers who also sprayed his dog.

The 34-year-old victim, from Tamworth, was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for injuries described as not life-changing.

Staffordshire Police said the robbery on Sunday morning, involving three hooded men, happened in Silver Link Road at the junction of Collett.

During the attack the men stole a watch worth £50 and ran off.

The dog is being treated at the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre and Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses.