Arrest made in Walsall flat murder investigation
- 28 July 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 65-year-old man was found dead at his flat.
Edwin Bradley's body was discovered at his home in St Thomas Close in Coalpool, Walsall on 6 July. Police believe he may have been dead for several days before being found.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Bradley had died from a blunt force trauma to his head.
A 47-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in Derbyshire on Friday.