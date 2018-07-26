Image copyright PA Image caption The advert was for a two-bedroom terraced house in Birmingham

Property giant Rightmove has apologised after an advert offering reduced rent in return for "special favours" appeared on its website.

The two-bedroom house, in Longbridge, Birmingham, was advertised as £23 a week for a female student tenant with "reduced rent for special favours".

The advert was quickly shared and criticised on social media.

Rightmove responded by assuring customers that the advert had been removed from its website.

Rosh Rashid, a 21-year-old student who is looking for a property to rent in the area, shared the advert on Twitter, writing: "Available to 'female students' .. available on a reduced rent for 'special favours to be discussed.' Wow".

Miss Rashid said she shared the advert, posted on Wednesday, "so others are aware".

"I just can't believe Rightmove allowed it to be advertised in the first place," she said.

A spokesperson for the property company said: "As soon as we became aware of this property listing we immediately removed it from Rightmove.

"We've spoken with the agent advertising the property who have confirmed that they're carrying out a full investigation, and we're carrying out a full review of this agent as this is clearly unacceptable and in breach of Rightmove's terms."

The company said any lettings business wishing to advertise on the website went through a strict vetting process.