Image copyright @BCFC Image caption Birmingham City called the tattoo a "masterpiece"

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk has signed the cheeky tattoo of a fan who lost a bet.

Kevin Tomlinson pledged to have the manager's face tattooed on his backside if Blues beat Fulham on the last day of the Championship.

Monk's side won 3-1 to clinch survival, ending Fulham's 23-game unbeaten run.

Monk, who donated £80 towards the tattoo, signed it on Wednesday at St Andrew's. The club said it was a "masterpiece".

The Blues boss had donated to fund the inking to ensure Mr Tomlinson reached his initial £100 target.

Mr Tomlinson raised more than £400 in his appeal, with remaining monies going to the Justice for the 21 campaign.

Image copyright @BCFC Image caption Probably not the signing he had in mind

Speaking after their meeting, Mr Tomlinson thanked Monk for all he had done and wished him good luck for the season.

Image copyright @BCFC Image caption The club said Kevin Tomlinson was a "man of his word"

Earlier this month, football fans said they had no regrets after having World Cup-based tattoos in support of the England team who lost out in the semi-finals to Croatia.