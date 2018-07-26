Great Barr mother and baby hit-and-run accused charged
A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run which left a mother in a critical condition.
The woman, 29, had her baby in a pram when they were hit by a car as they crossed a road in Great Barr, Birmingham, in September.
Andrew Rose, 33, is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm and driving without a licence or insurance.
At Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, he was remanded in custody.
Mr Rose, of Trinity Road, Aston, will appear before the city's crown court next month.
The woman suffered a serious head injury and multiple fractures. She spent several days in hospital before being discharged, West Midlands Police said.
Following the collision the baby was kept in hospital as a precaution.