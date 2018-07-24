Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened in the vicinity of Northbrook Street

A woman suffered serious facial injuries when a corrosive substance was thrown at her, police said.

The 47-year-old was attacked by someone on a passing moped or pushbike in the area of Northbrook Street, Ladywood, Birmingham at about 10:00 BST.

West Midlands Police said they believe it was a "deliberate" attack and the victim's injuries "look to be very severe".

The woman is receiving specialist burns treatment, ambulance staff said.

Police said it is thought a member of the public transported the victim to Astbury Avenue in Smethwick where an ambulance crew attended to her.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "The woman was given pain relief to help ease her discomfort whilst her face was fully irrigated with water to help remove the unknown substance.

"She was then transferred by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital for further specialist burns treatment."