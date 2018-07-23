Image copyright West Midlands Police

A shooting in which a 24-year-old man died "was a targeted attack", police said.

Dwaine Haughton, 24, died in hospital on Saturday after the incident in Valley Road, Park Village, Wolverhampton at about 21:10 BST on Friday.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

His family said his death "left a big hole in all of our hearts."

In a tribute released by police on behalf of Mr Haughton's family and partner, they described him as "caring, loving and thoughtful".

It said: "We will forever miss your beautiful cheeky smile and infectious laugh. Love and miss you son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin."

Image caption Police had set up a cordon on Valley Road by Saturday morning

Extra police patrols have been taking place in the area following the incident.

The force said investigations are continuing to trace the person responsible as part of its murder investigation.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett urged any witnesses to come forward.