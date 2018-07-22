Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said officers were called to a shop on Alum Rock Road, Saltley, Birmingham, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday

Four people have been arrested after police were called to a fight in a Birmingham bridal shop.

Police were called to Seher Boutique, in Alum Rock Road, Saltley, on Saturday after a reports a number of people had been "fighting with weapons".

One man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket while two women, aged 22 and 46, and another man, aged 24, suffered minor injuries.

Officers are continuing to search the shop and examine CCTV footage.