Image caption Forensic teams were scouring the scene of the shooting on Saturday

Police are using "stop and search" powers in Wolverhampton after a man was fatally shot in the city.

The victim, in his 20s, was attacked in Valley Road, Park Village, at about 21:10 BST on Friday.

He was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and then to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he died.

Police said a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Sunday.

He is yet to be formally identified but his family are aware, police added.

Officers from West Midlands Police said they would be using Section 60 powers to stop and search people "without reasonable grounds" if they suspect they may be involved in violence.