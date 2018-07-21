Wolverhampton shooting: Police begin murder inquiry
A man has died in hospital after being shot in an inner-city area of Wolverhampton.
Police were called to Valley Road, Park Village, after gunshots were heard at about 21:10 BST on Friday.
Minutes later, officers said they were made aware of a man with serious injuries who had been driven to nearby New Cross Hospital.
He died at 02:00 BST on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been formally identified.
His family is being supported by officers.
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust posted on social media on Friday evening to reassure patients.
A spokesman said: "At approx. 9.30pm tonight a man was brought in to the Emergency Department at New Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound.
"There were no gun shots fired at New Cross Hospital. The hospital is functioning as normal."