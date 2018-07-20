Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven Day was killed on Monday

A man police believe to have been deliberately run over in a hit-and-run has been named as 46-year-old Steven Day.

Mr Day, from Olton, Solihull, died when a Volkswagen Golf struck him as he walked along pavement on Warwick Road, Solihull, on Monday.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation.

Mr Day's family said: "Our lives have suddenly changed with the sad news that Steven has been tragically killed."

Their statement added: "Steven was a son, brother and uncle and he was loved.

"Steven's lifestyle at times made our relationship chaotic but we never stopped loving him and our door was always open to him."

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which can assist our enquiries."

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Warwick Road was closed between Old Warwick Road and Richmond Road following the crash

The car is described by police as dark-coloured and is said to have driven off towards Acocks Green in Birmingham.

The crash happened at about 17:00 BST.