Man admits his wife's Chelmsley Wood stab murder
A man has admitted the murder of his wife who was found stabbed to death with multiple injuries.
Tracy Stonehouse, 51, died at an address in Coralin Close, Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, just after 01:25 GMT on 6 April.
A post mortem examination revealed she had suffered multiple stab wounds and other injuries to her head and neck.
Arthur Stonehouse, 73, of Coralin Close, pleaded guilty to her murder at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance on 6 August.