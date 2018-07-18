Birmingham & Black Country

Phyllis Nicklin: Views of Birmingham recaptured 50 years on

  • 18 July 2018
Media captionDozens of photographers recreate famous Birmingham images

"Before and after" shots of Birmingham taken about 50 years apart are being displayed in a new exhibition.

A group of photographers from the city recreated photos taken by university lecturer Phyllis Nicklin between 1953 and 1969.

More than 850 of her images were discovered in 2015 during a clear-out by University of Birmingham staff.

More than 70 photographers went back to the same spots as Ms Nicklin to capture the second city's changing landscape.

Interactive Rotunda towards Five Ways

2017

Rotunda towards Five Ways 2017

1966

Rotunda view towards Five Ways, 1966

Photography: University of Birmingham/Jay Mason-Burns

"They are a treasure trove and hit nerves with Brummies all over the place because of what they show," says Dave Allen, a photographer who worked on the project.

Interactive Shoeing Forge, Druids Lane, Alcester Road

2017

Shoeing Forge, Druids Lane, Alcester Road, 2017

1959

Shoeing Forge, Druids Lane, Alcester Road, 1959

Photography: University of Birmingham/Brian Burnett

He said: "Because of discovering Phyllis Nicklin, we thought we must pay homage to her. It's been an amazing experience for me and I hope it has for them too."

Interactive New flats in Lodge Farm Road, Northfield

2017

New flats in Lodge Farm Road, Northfield, 2017

1956

New flats in Lodge Farm Road, Northfield, 1956

Photography: University of Birmingham/ Isobel Mason-Burns

Jay Mason-Burns also took part in the project, he said: "It's a real privilege to be involved in this exhibition. It's a piece of history, Phyllis Nicklin's photography is iconic."

Interactive View of the Rotunda and Bullring

2017

View of the Rotunda and Bullring, 2017

Undated

View of the Rotunda and Bullring

Photography: University of Birmingham/Robyn Allen

Interactive BSA Works, Armoury Road, Small Heath

2017

BSA Works, Armoury Road, Small Heath, 2017

1968

BSA Works, Armoury Road, Small Heath, 1968

Photography: University of Birmingham/Wali Taylor

Interactive View of the Birmingham canal

2017

View of the Birmingham canal, 2017

1953

View of the Birmingham canal, 1953

Photography: University of Birmingham/Peter Allen

Interactive Digbeth towards the Bullring

2017

Digbeth towards the Bullring, 2017

1960

Digbeth towards the Bullring, 1960

Photography: University of Birmingham/Daan Bijdevaate

The exhibition - 'In the Footsteps of Phyllis' - opens at the Library of Birmingham on 14 July and will run until 15 September.

