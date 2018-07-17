Image copyright Google Image caption The dead cats were found lying together outside Kingswood House in Druids Heath

Two cats found dead outside a tower block are thought to have been thrown from the 12-storey building, the RSPCA says.

They were discovered lying close together on Tuesday at Kingswood House, Druids Heath, Birmingham.

The charity said initial investigations suggested the adult cats were deliberately thrown from one of the balconies at the Kimpton Close site.

It has launched an appeal to trace those responsible.

RSPCA inspector Jonathan Radcliffe said: "It is barbaric that someone could simply throw a pet out of a window in this way - and in this case they did it twice.

One of the cats is a white male and the other is described as a dark-coloured female tabby.

Neither was micro-chipped or had identifying information on them.