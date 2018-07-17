Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Riasat Bi, 86, was declared dead at the scene

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman who died in a stabbing.

Riasat Bi was found wounded at her home in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Madni Ahmed, 20, of Cavendish Street, Stoke-on-Trent, also faces a charge of attempting to murder an 18-year-old man and a count of affray.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court earlier, he was remanded in custody.

He is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 19 July.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Bi died from multiple stab wounds.

The injured 18-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital, police say.