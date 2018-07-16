Birmingham & Black Country

Teen in court over Wolverhampton 'claw-hammer attack'

  • 16 July 2018
Bilston Street, Wolverhampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was injured by a claw-hammer in Bilston Street

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a teenager was hit with a claw-hammer.

The victim, 17, had emergency surgery for a head injury following the attack in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton, on 12 July, police said.

At Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday, the accused, who cannot be named, was remanded at a youth detention facility.

He is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 18 July.

Another youth has been released on bail as police investigations continue.

