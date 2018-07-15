Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Emergency services were called to Sandmere Road in Yardley Wood at 01:40 BST

A 28-year-old man has died and a 54-year-old man has been seriously injured in a stabbing.

They were found at a property in Sandmere Road, Yardley Wood, Birmingham at 01:40 BST.

The pair suffered critical injuries and the younger man died in the ambulance, while the other remains in hospital.

Police said the men were known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else following the incident. Investigations are continuing.