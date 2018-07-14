Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Gordon Nutt. from Wolverhampton, was killed in the crash on the M54 in Wolverhampton

A motorcyclist killed in a motorway crash has been named by police.

Gordon Nutt's bike collided with a white BMW on the eastbound carriageway of the M54 at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Nutt, 68, died after the crash between junction 3 for Albrighton and junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit appealed for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage taken before the crash to contact them.