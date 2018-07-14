Image copyright PA Image caption The boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with a critical head injury but later died

A toddler has died after being hit by a van on parkland in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the van collided with the 19-month-old boy just before midday on Friday at Sarehole Mill off Wake Green Road in Billesley.

The child was was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with a critical head injury, but later died.

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving remain in police custody.

Insp Steve Radford from West Midlands Police's Collision Investigation Unit (CIU), has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, adding: "The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening."

Following the crash, police said they had seized a van which would be forensically examined.