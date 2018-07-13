Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police want to trace these three men

A man and his dog have been run over during a robbery, with the man being knocked through a shop window.

The 28-year-old victim was walking his Staffordshire bull terrier on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, when a blue Mondeo drove into them.

Neck chains and a bracelet were taken by the driver and passengers as their victim lay injured.

Both the man and his dog suffered cuts and bruises during the attack, West Midlands Police said.

The victim has said he is distraught after losing the chains as they had belonged to his grandfather and the dog is said to have been left "very distressed".

Det Sgt Martin Richardson said they were both lucky enough to escape serious injury or even death during the robbery, which happened on Saturday morning.

"The fact that someone was willing to gamble with the victim and his pet dog's life in order to steal a very small amount of jewellery is utterly shocking," he said.

Police have released images of three people who were spotted in a nearby shop shortly before the robbery to whom they would like to speak about the attack.