Image copyright PA Image caption The boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with a critical head injury

A toddler has been critically injured when he was struck by a van on parkland in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called just before midday to Sarehole Mill off Wake Green Road in Billesley.

The 19-month-old boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with a critical head injury.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Police said they have seized a van which will be forensically examined.

Insp Steve Radford from West Midlands Police's Collision Investigation Unit, called for witnesses to the crash which happened on grassland just off Wake Green Road.