Image caption The woman was pronounced dead at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the "horrendous" death of an 86-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was detained in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent in the early hours of Friday and is receiving hospital treatment.

He will be questioned once discharged, West Midlands Police said.

An 18-year-old man also injured in the attack remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, the force said.

The victim was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be carried out later.

The address remains cordoned off while forensic experts examine the scene.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "This is an horrendous crime, made all the more shocking due to the age of the victim and we are determined to bring her killer to justice.

"We have specialist officers with her family as they try to come to terms with the devastating events of yesterday."