Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said it was called to Aubrey Road after reports of multiple stabbings

An 86-year-old woman has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing at a property in Birmingham.

The woman was found at an address in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, at about 11:00 BST where she was confirmed dead.

Police said an 18-year-old man was in hospital with multiple stab wounds and a second man suffered minor injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched by the West Midlands force which says it is looking for the culprit.

The force said officers attended the property following reports of several people being stabbed.

The scene has been cordoned off and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "A woman has tragically died and we are working hard to establish the circumstances around what has happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the 18-year-old "suffered very serious stab wounds".

Ark Chamberlain Primary Academy, a school two streets away from the attack, asked parents to collect children at 14:00 as a "safeguarding precaution".