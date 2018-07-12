Image copyright JustGiving Image caption Matthew Powney worked at The Malthouse pub for seven years

A man has appeared in court charged with murder over an attack outside a Wetherspoon pub.

Police found 31-year-old victim Matthew Powney when they were called to reports of a fight outside The Malthouse on New Road, Willenhall, Walsall, just after midnight on Monday.

He died in hospital later that day.

Shaun Addison, 27, of Furzebank Way, Willenhall, is accused of his murder and the wounding of another man, Kevin Sheperson.

The West Midlands force said a 27-year-old man handed himself into a police station on Tuesday.

At Walsall Magistrates' Court, Mr Addison was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 16 July.

Image copyright Google Image caption Matthew Powney died from injuries suffered outside the pub

Mr Powney - who suffered head injuries - has been described by police investigating the attack as a bystander.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed Mr Powney worked at The Malthouse and said staff were "devastated".

A family tribute released by police said: "He was a gentle, kind, loving person who wouldn't hurt anybody."