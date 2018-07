Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Khalid Yousef, 28, died after sustaining severe head injuries

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court via video-link to deny murdering a man at a branch of bookmakers Paddy Power.

Khalid Yousef, 28, was found with severe head injuries and declared dead at the scene in Rookery Road, Handsworth, on 4 January.

Hassan Mustafa, 35, entered his plea during a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Mustafa had previously been held under the Mental Health Act. He is due to go in trial in September.