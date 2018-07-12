Two motorcyclists die in West Midlands crashes overnight
Two motorcyclists have died in crashes dealt with by emergency crews on West Midlands roads and motorways.
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car on the M54 between Albrighton and Wolverhampton at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
Highways England said the M54 eastbound would be closed for several hours.
Earlier, a 21-year-old man from Small Heath died in a crash at 18:50 BST on Wednesday in Adderley Road, Saltley, Birmingham.
West Midlands Police has urged witnesses to come forward following the Saltley collision which involved a grey Audi estate.
The M54 eastbound carriageway re-opened just before 06:00 BST on Thursday.