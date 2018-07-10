Image copyright Google Image caption A man was attacked outside The Malthouse pub, Willenhall, police say

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a bystander died following an attack outside a pub.

West Midlands Police said they were called to reports of a fight outside The Malthouse, on New Road, Willenhall, Walsall, just after midnight on Monday.

The force said a 31-year-old man was found with severe head injuries and taken to hospital where he later died.

No arrests have yet been made and police have made an appeal for witnesses.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Det Insp Justin Spanner, from the force's homicide team, said: "We understand there was a fight that ended with a bystander being attacked - and shockingly he passed away at hospital a matter of hours later.

"At this time no arrests have been made, but our officers have worked through the night to secure CCTV, witness accounts and vital evidence from the scene."