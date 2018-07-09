Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The boy booked multiple flights to Istanbul and one to Barcelona to cover his tracks, police said

A 16-year-old caught trying to travel to join a terror group has been ordered to serve six years behind bars.

The boy was arrested at Birmingham Airport on June 12 last year after booking a flight to Istanbul using his parents' credit card to join the extremist Nusra Front in Syria.

The teenager, from Sutton Coldfield, who cannot be named, previously admitted five terrorism charges.

He was given a custodial sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

He had been reported missing by his family and was arrested by officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit as he tried to check in on a flight bound for Turkey.

Police said the boy, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, had also used his parents' details to book two other flights to Istanbul and a flight and hotel reservation in Barcelona in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police searched the boy and found texts indicating his desire to join the terrorist group

When he was searched, officers found his school uniform in his rucksack and Turkish money tucked into his sock.

Notes and recordings were also found on his phone, which police said showed his desire to travel and join the terrorist group.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court on 27 March, he pleaded guilty to preparing to commit an act of terrorism, providing instruction for terrorism, possessing an article for the purposes of terrorism and two charges of distributing or circulating a terrorist publication.

He was sentenced to serve six years in a young offenders' institute and three years on extended licence.