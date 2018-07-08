Image caption Some residents spoke of the speed at which the water rose

An investigation is set to begin into what caused a major water main to burst, flooding part of Birmingham.

About 100 properties were affected by flooding on Wheeler Street in the Newtown area on Saturday.

People were left trapped as the water rose rapidly and had to be rescued by boat. The roads have been badly damaged, with huge craters visible.

Engineers worked through the night to repair what Severn Trent described as "one of the largest" mains in the city.

Severn Trent said although repairs to the main itself would soon be completed, repairing the road would take longer.

Wheeler Street is expected to stay closed closed from Farm Street to Markford Walk for some time.

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Water rescue teams checked vehicles caught in floods

Water supplies were restored by Saturday night. A new section of pipe has been put in the ground and engineers are hoping to connect it later.

Residents living in the immediate area might have low pressure until it is finished, Severn Trent said.

The broken section is expected to be removed and engineers will analyse it to discover what caused the burst.

Marc Hudson, from West Midlands Fire Service, said the priority soon after the flooding had been to move people out of their homes or make sure they could get on to the first floor.

Image copyright Severn Trent Image caption The pipe, described as one of the biggest in Birmingham, is 30in in diameter (76cm)

Image caption Teams have been assessing the damage caused to the road