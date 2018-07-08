Image caption Police are speaking to neighbours and trawling CCTV in a bid to piece together the victim's final movements

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in his flat in Walsall, West Midlands.

The 65-year-old was found in St Thomas Close, Coalpool, just after 18:30 BST on Friday, but officers believe he had been dead for several days.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a "blunt force" head injury, police have said.

The property has been cordoned off and police are speaking to neighbours to piece together his final movements.

Forensics officers are examining the flat and CCTV footage is being assessed.

Neighbours alerted police after they had not seen the man for several days.

Det Ch Insp Ed Foster, of West Midlands Police, said: "We'd like to hear from anyone who's seen anything suspicious in St Thomas Close in recent days or any unfamiliar faces coming and going."