Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at Babbs Mill Park, Solihull

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted rape of an 11-year-old as she walked home from school.

The girl was knocked to the ground and suffered a knife wound to her neck in the attack in Babbs Mill Park, Solihull, on Friday.

West Midlands Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence earlier.

He will also be questioned about another, similar incident in the area, the force said.