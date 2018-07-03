Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ezra Moloigaswe died after the car he was driving hit a wall in Winson Green

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after his car hit a wall in Birmingham.

Ezra Moloigaswe, 26, from the city, was killed in the crash on All Saints Street, Winson Green, on Friday evening.

In a statement his family said they were saddened at the loss of their "much-loved" son and brother.

A 25-year-old passenger remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Moloigaswe suffered serious injuries when his Mercedes hit the wall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: "Ezra was a loving and caring son and brother and we will miss him dearly."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said the force would like to speak to the driver of a silver car which was at the junction of All Saints Street and Crabtree Road at the time of the collision.

"It's believed this car could be a silver Mercedes and they may hold crucial information for our investigation," he added.