Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at Babbs Mill Park, Solihull

An attacker tried to rape an 11-year-old girl in a West Midlands park, police said.

The girl was knocked to the ground and suffered a knife wound to her neck in Babbs Mill Park, Solihull.

She has now been discharged from hospital and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

West Midlands Police said they have stepped up patrols in the area after the attack between 14:30 BST and 14:50 BST on Friday.

The offender is white, slightly tanned, muscular and stocky, with short brown or greying hair, blue eyes, and large hands.

He was walking a white King Charles Spaniel with light brown patches on its ears and body, on a red extendable lead.

Chief Inspector Colin Barnes, of Solihull police, said: "We fully understand the concern that this nasty attack has caused in the community.

"We're working flat out to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice, with officers working through CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

"We're liaising with schools and the local authority, and people can also expect to see extra uniformed patrols in and around the area."