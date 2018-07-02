Image copyright WMFS Image caption The fire service said they had no idea how the man got up the lamp-post.

A man thought to have taken an illegal high became stuck at the top of a lamp-post and was rescued by firefighters.

The man somehow scaled the 32ft (10m) lamp-post in Birmingham and became stranded at the top for an hour.

Crews used a ladder from a hydraulic platform to get him down. A spokesman said they had no idea how he got there.

The fire service tweeted he had taken an "illegal high" and the incident could have "ended very differently."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a man in "a precarious position at the top of a lamppost" just before 22.00 BST on Saturday.

He was treated for a hand injury and taken to Sandwell Hospital.

And a West Midlands Police spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a man up a lamppost in Holly Road, Handsworth, at around 9.50pm. He came down around an hour later and was taken to hospital."