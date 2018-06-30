Image copyright Google Image caption The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by police

A 27-year-old man has died after his car hit a tree in Birmingham.

The crash happened in Linden Road, Bournville, just before 03:50 BST, West Midlands Police said. The man died in hospital from his injuries.

The road has since re-opened after it was closed for investigations. The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

PC Mark Crozier said: "We are in the early stages of trying to establish how this occurred.

"Our sympathies are with the man's family and we fully appreciate the pain they are going through," he added.