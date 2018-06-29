Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sukhwinder Singh, 40, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility over the death of Harish Kumar

An "extremely dangerous" man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of five years after stabbing his brother-in-law to death.

The body of Harish Kumar was found in a car parked outside West Bromwich police station in August 2017.

Sukhwinder Singh, 40, who has paranoid schizophrenia, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court in April.

Singh was previously jailed in India for another murder.

During sentencing earlier, Singh was made subject to a hospital order.

Mr Kumar, from Willenhall, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination found.

Harish Kumar's family said "he was always there to help and he will be sadly missed"

Singh, of MacDonald Close, Tividale, was released from an Indian jail after serving seven years for murder in 1998. His victim had been knocked off a motorbike and repeatedly knifed, the court heard.

He had been bailed pending appeal, but instead fled to the UK in April 2007, where he entered on a six-month visa.

His appeal was never completed and he successfully applied for British citizenship in 2011.

In the run-up to the killing on 9 August, heroin and cocaine user Singh became increasingly "paranoid", prosecutors said.

They added that a "possible motive" had been Singh's belief his wife was having an affair with the victim, and also his cousin.

Judge Michael Challinor told Singh: "You are an extremely dangerous individual.

"You were illegally in this country having fled India where you should have been in prison serving a sentence for murder, and then you killed for a second time using a similar weapon, namely a knife."

Singh will be "subject to automatic deportation provisions" after serving his sentence.

Mr Kumar was described by his family as a "a great, yet very humble man" who would be sadly missed.