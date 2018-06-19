Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reagan Asbury died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound, the court heard

A boxing fan tracked a rival supporter "like an animal stalking its prey" before stabbing him to death, a court has heard.

Reagan Asbury, 19, sustained a neck wound in violent clashes after an IBF youth world title fight last October.

Tyrone Andrew, 21, is accused of killing Mr Asbury after trouble erupted on VIP tables at Walsall Town Hall.

The defendant, from St Helens Street, Derby, denies murder.

Prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said CCTV evidence would show Mr Andrew stabbing three men and trying to stab a fourth.

He was with supporters backing Derby-based Myron Mills in the lightweight bout against Walsall fighter Luke Paddock, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

'Flash of the blade'

Referring to the video footage, prosecutor Mr Burrows said Derby supporters left the town hall first.

He said Mr Andrew "stood his ground as some of the Walsall supporters advanced towards him".

In the next 20 seconds, the prosecutor said, Mr Andrew attacked two men before fatally stabbing Mr Asbury.

"From time to time you will see the flash of the blade of the knife in Tyrone Andrew's right hand," he said.

Mr Burrows said Tyrone Andrew "jogged up behind" Mr Asbury "stealthily, like an animal stalking its prey".

He told jurors they would see Mr Andrew raise his right hand and strike Mr Reagan, who sustained a single stab wound to his neck.

The day after the stabbing, the court heard, the defendant flew to Holland and went on to Barcelona, from where he was extradited, the court heard.

Mr Burrows said: "In short, the prosecution say Tyrone Andrew knew he had done wrong and fled the country.

"I understand his case is that he did not intend to cause serious injury and that he was acting in self-defence or defence of his friends."

Image caption Mr Asbury was stabbed during a fracas outside Walsall Town Hall

Three other defendants are also on trial.

Ryandeep Sidhu, 22, of Lidgate Close, Derby, has denied assisting an offender by taking possession of the knife used to kill Mr Asbury.

Declan Kemp-Francis, 23, of Dickens Square, Sunny Hill, Derby, denies charges of violent disorder and assisting an offender by allegedly helping Mr Andrew back to his home.

Lavelle Patrice, 22, of Havenwood Grove, Littleover, Derby, also denies violent disorder. He is alleged to have thrown an object towards Mr Asbury as he was stabbed.

The trial continues.