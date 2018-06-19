A school remains closed three weeks after major flooding hit the West Midlands, with students being taught at five different sites.

Almost 500 pupils at Causeway Green Primary in Oldbury have been unable to return while repairs are carried out.

One mother told the Express & Star newspaper she had three children placed at three different schools.

Head teacher Julia Shingler said there was "little alternative" until the school was repaired.

Flash floods across the Midlands at the end of May caused the school's sewerage system to overflow, damaging flooring and equipment.

Ms Shingler said: "We are very grateful to our neighbouring schools who have offered to help us out at very short notice.

'Assured parents'

"We have made arrangements which we hope will be flexible enough to suit parents of our children.

"We have assured parents that children will be taught by staff from Causeway Green.

"We realise this is a real inconvenience to parents but there is little alternative until we have the school building repaired."

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for children's services, added the council had agreed to provide a coach to drop and collect children to their host schools for families with three or more children.