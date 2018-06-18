Image copyright Google Image caption Care Avenues Limited said it had addressed concerns

A company caring for elderly people in their homes has been labelled unsafe and inadequate by a watchdog.

Wolverhampton-based Care Avenues Limited could be barred from operating if it fails to improve within six months, inspectors warned.

The Care Quality Commission [CQC] found low numbers of qualified staff was one factor putting people at risk, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The company said it had addressed concerns since an inspection in March.

An overall rating of inadequate has been given by the CQC and the service has been placed in special measures.

The commission highlighted a number of other areas it said placed people at risk.

This includes unsafe care and treatment, because of inadequate assessments of care needs, and people not receiving medicine.

Inspectors criticised standards of care and effectiveness and found records were not up to date and could not be easily accessed.

The commission also revealed that, since making local authorities aware of its findings, two councils have suspended placing new contracts with Care Avenues Limited.

A report said if the company was still rated inadequate in any key area in six months, it would start enforcement action to stop it operating its care services.

Refusing to comment directly on the commission's findings, a company spokeswoman said she was confident the CQC would find improvements in follow-up inspections.

Director Sania Shah said since the inspection, the company had addressed concerns and was hopeful of a good report in future.