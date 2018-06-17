Birmingham & Black Country

Missing Birmingham girl, 12, found safe and well

  • 17 June 2018

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing has been "found safe and well," police said.

A search began for Olivia Henry after she failed to return home after school on Friday in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said on Sunday that she had been found safely.

"Thanks everyone," Birmingham Police tweeted to people who had circulated details of the story or assisted the police.

