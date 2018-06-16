Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Olivia Henry was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with rips, a white shirt, a black skirt and black shoes

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Olivia Henry failed to return home after school on Friday in the Sheldon area of Birmingham.

Olivia is described as mixed race, of medium build with brown eyes and is 5ft tall.

She speaks with a Birmingham accent and it is believed she could be wearing a blue denim jacket with rips, a white shirt, a black skirt and black shoes.

The youngster may also have her black school blazer with her.