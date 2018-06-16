Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson, pictured with his mother Kelly, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries

Three teenagers held on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy have been released by police.

Keelan Wilson was stabbed found yards from his home in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on 29 May, but died in hospital from his injuries.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 - from Cheshire, Wolverhampton and Telford - were arrested on Thursday morning.

The trio were released on Friday as inquiries into Keeland's death continue.

A 16-year-old was arrested last week and has also been released on bail.

The death of Keelan, who would have celebrated his 16th birthday on 1 July, was described by police as "tragic and unnecessary".

Detectives are working on "a number of leads", but the motive remains a mystery.

There have been at least eight serious incidents of knife crime, including two killings, in the West Midlands since 12 May.