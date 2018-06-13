Image copyright NCA Image caption Mulvey smuggled an estimated £68m of drugs in just 15 trips

The kingpin of a multi-million pound drugs trafficking racket has been jailed for 32 years for conspiring to import and export class A and B drugs on an industrial scale.

A two-year investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) saw James Mulvey, 42, of Solihull, convicted on Wednesday.

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard how 150 investigators from several countries worked to catch him.

The NCA said he operated like a ghost.

He was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to import cannabis, one count of conspiracy to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cannabis.

The activities of the haulage firm boss became of interest to the authorities following a tip-off from a Belgian warehouse worker.

The subsequent investigation revealed how Mulvey's legitimate firm was used to transport cocaine and cannabis in metal rollers stored in Worcestershire village of Inkberrow.

Mulvey was eventually arrested in March 2017 in Lithuania where he was living with his girlfriend

About 364kg of cannabis and 20kg of cocaine was trafficked in a trip from Holland to Belgium, England and Dublin between 2006 to 2007.

The NCA said this and 14 other identical trips saw Mulvey smuggle an estimated £68m of drugs.

Investigators from Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Republic of Ireland and Lithuania helped to prosecute Mulvey.

He had lived in a £1.4m villa in Southern Spain, moving between multiple five-star hotels and laundering in excess of £7.8m through the Isle of Man, Monaco and Mauritius.

Mulvey was eventually arrested at gunpoint by Lithuanian special forces in March 2017.

Speaking on Wednesday, NCA Birmingham branch officer Adam Warnock said: "Mulvey did his best to live as a ghost, having no footprints of a home address, assets or bank accounts."