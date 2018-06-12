Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Birmingham toddler's mum recalls hit-and-run moment

The mother of a one-year-old girl left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash has appealed for the driver to come forward.

Natasha Brown's daughter Myha was was thrown 30ft (nine metres) in the crash on New Year's Eve in Birmingham.

She was revived four times and the appeal has now featured on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow.

The programme also included an appeal to trace two men who targeted a 96-year-old prisoner of war.

Myha's mother said she was now "doing amazingly".

Image caption Myha was revived multiple times before arriving at hospital

"My only hope is she won't have any memory of it, but she does have quite a bad scar on her chin... That'll always be with her."

Appealing to the driver, she added: "It's not entirely your fault. It was a tragic, horrible accident, it really, really was, but do the right thing."

Image caption Suzannah Farnan said her grandfather is not the same after the attack

The show also featured the case of a former prisoner of war who was the victim of an aggravated burglary at his home in Birmingham.

The man, who was held prisoner at a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, was attacked at his home in Yardley by two men in February.

Suzannah Farnan said her grandfather "was more scared that day" than he was during his wartime experience.

"Grandad now lives with my parents and he's not grandad anymore," she said.

The attackers, who terrorised him for nearly half an hour, held a duvet over his face and stole cash and jewellery.

They stole the victim's emergency pendant, leaving him only able to shout for help until a neighbour arrived.