Image copyright Family handout Image caption Veronica Eustace was left with broken bones in her neck and back

A man arrested after an 86-year-old woman was attacked in her home in Birmingham has been charged by police.

Nicholas Mason, 43, is accused of nine counts of burglary, after Veronica Eustace, was left with broken bones in her neck and back.

Ms Eustace, from Greenwood, Yardley, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following Tuesday's attack.

Mr Mason, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

One of the nine counts of burglary relates to the break-in at Ms Eustace's home.

West Midlands Police previously said nothing had been taken from her home.