Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham died in hospital from stab wounds

A man has denied stabbing his eight-year-old daughter to death.

Mylee Billingham was found with knife wounds at her father's Walsall home on 20 January. She died later in hospital.

William Billingham, 54, of Valley View, Brownhills, pleaded not guilty to her murder at At Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He also denied a separate charge of making threats to kill her mother, Tracey Taundry, on the same day. He was remanded in custody until his trial on 17 September.