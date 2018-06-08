A teacher who fraudulently claimed £100,000 in VAT repayments to gamble, play golf, and watch Leeds United has been given a suspended sentence.

Blaine Wakeman, from Birmingham, lied about purchases and financial losses from his two companies that provided children's sports coaching.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said the 26-year-old also produced fake invoices to help cover his lies.

He admitted fraud and was given a 21-month sentence suspended for two years.

Wakeman, who is now a PE teacher in Solihull, admitted two charges of of fraud at Birmingham Crown Court in October. He was sentenced at the same court on Friday.

Checks by HMRC raised concerns over the tax returns of his companies, Sports Plus Scheme Staffordshire and Inspire Sports Education Limited, and a criminal investigation was launched in June 2016.

Wakeman, of Spiceland Road, initially denied any wrongdoing and handed over fake documents and bank statements before admitting fraudulently claiming VAT repayments between October 2013 and August 2016.

Richard Young, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: "Wakeman knew what he was doing was wrong.

"He was abusing the tax system to fund a lifestyle he couldn't legitimately afford."