Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson, pictured with his mother Kelly, was taken to hospital where he later died

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed yards away from his home.

Keelan Wilson was found on Langley Road, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 23:00 BST on 29 May.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at his home on Wednesday and will be questioned later, West Midlands Police said.

The arrest comes after an appeal for information as police flooded the area on Tuesday evening, a week after the attack.

Det Insp Warren Hines described the arrest as a "significant development" in the investigation.

The officer encouraged someone who provided potentially "vital" information" to police on Tuesday to call him personally.

He added: "The community in Merry Hill, as well as the wider city of Wolverhampton, has understandably been rocked by the murder of Keelan."

There have been at least eight serious incidents of knife crime, including two killings, in the West Midlands since 12 May.

Most recently, firearms officers attended a disturbance in the street on Tuesday and seized weapons including a hunting knife and a machete.